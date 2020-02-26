Brazil confirms Latin America's first coronavirus case; US reports 57 cases

Brazil's health ministry said a person in Sao Paulo has been diagnosed with coronavirus as Latin America came under the grip of the virus.

A 61-year-old person who had returned from Italy's Lombardy region was detected with the virus, Brazil's Health Minister Luiz Henrique Mandetta said.

At least twenty cases are under investigation, the government said.

As fears grew of a global pandemic, World Health Organization (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said: "We should not be too eager to declare a pandemic without a careful and clear-minded analysis of the facts."

"Using the word pandemic carelessly has no tangible benefit, but it does have a significant risk in terms of amplifying unnecessary and unjustified fear and stigma," Tedros added.

Meanwhile, the United States reported 57 cases of the virus with President Trump declaring that he would meet US officials for a briefing on the coronavirus on Wednesday.

In Europe, Greece reported the first case of the virus after a woman who returned home from northern Italy became Greece's first coronavirus case. North Macedonia also confirmed its first case of the coronavirus infection.

A German couple were on Wednesday diagnosed with coronavirus in the western German state of North Rhine-Westphalia who had taken part in local carnival celebrations.

South Korea has been hit hard by the virus with 1,261 cases reported.

China's National Health Commission reported another 406 new infections on Wednesday with the death toll at 2,715.