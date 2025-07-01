/Morning news brief: Trump lifts US sanctions on Syria; row over caricature in Turkey, and more

Click on the headlines for more

In a major development, US President Donald Trump on Monday (June 30) signed an executive order terminating the sanctions program on Syria, and the White House said that it was done to support the country to rebuild after a devastating civil war.

Four journalists from LeMan, a long-running Turkish satirical magazine, were detained by police on Monday (Jun 30) after a recent cartoon—interpreted by some as depicting Prophet Muhammad and Prophet Moses—sparked outrage.

Tech giant Elon Musk has said that if the US President's ‘Big Beautiful bill’ is passed, a new political party will be formed in America. In a series of posts, Musk explained how the tax and spending bill will increase the national debt in America. He also claimed that both the political parties - Republicans and Democrats - are just two parties with different names, and neither has done anything to decrease the national debt.

The tragic and sudden death of Shefali Jariwala has shocked the entire nation. Reports indicate that the actress had suffered a cardiac arrest at her home in Mumbai. During a podcast with Vickey Lalwani, Shefali Jariwala's best friend, Pooja Ghai, shared what Shefali Jariwala did on the day before her death.