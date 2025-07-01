/Shefali Jariwala death: Actress' close friend reveals last moments before her demise



The tragic and sudden death of Shefali Jariwala has shocked the entire nation. The reports indicate that the actress had suffered a cardiac arrest at her home in Mumbai and was rushed to Bellevue Multispeciality Hospital, where she was declared brought dead after arrival at the hospital. She was 42. Now, her best friend Pooja Ghao has revealed the last moments of Shefali before she passed away.

Shefali Jariwala's best friend discloses details before the actress' sudden death

During a podcast with Vickey Lalwani, Shefali Jariwala's best friend, Pooja Ghai, shared what Shefali Jariwala did on the day before her death. She said, "On that day, she did take the drip, the Vitamin C. But, like I said, it's a very normal thing to take a Vitamin C. I mean, we all take Vitamin C, right? I think post-COVID people have just started taking Vitamin C as regularly as possible. And Vitamin C is something I take as well. So, it's a very normal thing".

Pooja Ghai further said, "While I was standing there, the police guys called for the guy who gave her the IV drip to just check what the medicine was that she was taking, and that's when it was revealed that she had taken an IV drip. It's so common. If you walk down the streets here in Dubai, you see multiple vitamin C drips at regular clinics and salons. She was in a profession where she had to be her best, and she was her best. She looked the best".

Was Shefali Jariwala's death due to anti-ageing treatment?

As per sources revealed to NDTV, the actress was reportedly undergoing anti-ageing treatment that included supplements of vitamin C and Glutathione, a substance often used for skin lightening and detox purposes.

According to several reports, Shefali Jariwala had been fasting on the day of her death for a puja at her home, and that consuming pills on an empty stomach may have worsened her condition.