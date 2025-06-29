/Parag Tyagi bids final farewell to Shefali Jariwala, immerses her ashes in the sea

Actor Parag Tyagi performed the last rites of his late wife, Shefali Jariwala, on 28 June as per Hindu customs. Parag was joined by his family members and close friends. On 27 June 2025, Shefali suffered a cardiac arrest at her home in Mumbai and was rushed to Bellevue Multispeciality Hospital, where she was declared dead on arrival. She was 42 years old. At the funeral, Parag Tyagi also requested the media after performing her last rites, urging them not to make a spectacle of the tragedy, saying, “Please do not make a drama. I request you all to kindly pray for my fairy.”

Shefali's health struggles

According to reports, Shefali had spoken publicly about her health issues, including a battle with epilepsy. She had opened up about experiencing a seizure at the age of 15 and how stress and anxiety had triggered her condition. Over the years, she had been an advocate for a healthy lifestyle and frequently urged her fans to focus on being fit and prioritising their well-being.

A life remembered

Shefali Jariwala rose to fame in the early 2000s with her unforgettable performance in the remix music video Kaanta Laga, earning her the nickname “Kaanta Laga Girl.” She later appeared in Salman Khan’s Mujhse Shaadi Karogi. Over time, she made a name for herself on reality television, participating in Nach Baliye with her husband Parag Tyagi and later becoming a popular contestant on Bigg Boss 13. Her sudden passing has sparked an outpouring of grief across the industry, with colleagues and fans remembering her as a talented and vibrant personality.