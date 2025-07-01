/'America Party will be formed...': Elon Musk's MASSIVE declaration ahead of senate vote on Trump's 'big beautiful bill'

Tech giant Elon Musk - the biggest Republican donor - has restarted his campaign against US President Donald Trump's ‘big beautiful bill’. He has given an exact date for the formation of the ‘America Party’ as the tax bill goes for Senate vote.
Tech giant Elon Musk has said that if the US President's ‘Big Beautiful bill’ is passed, a new political party will be formed in America. In a series of posts, Musk explained how the tax and spending bill will increase the national debt in America. He also claimed that both the political parties - Republicans and Democrats - are just two parties with different names, and neither has done anything to decrease the national debt. He also shared several posts in which former US Congressman Ron Paul explained how the bill would lead to bankruptcy. Last month, US President Donald Trump and Musk had a public fallout over their disagreements on the bill. The country’s biggest Republican donor last elections also said that he would back primary challengers against nearly every single Republican in Congress.
Elon Musk in a post on X, said, “If this insane spending bill passes, the America Party will be formed the next day. Our country needs an alternative to the Democrat-Republican uniparty so that the people actually have a VOICE.” He also said, “Anyone who campaigned on the PROMISE of REDUCING SPENDING , but continues to vote on the BIGGEST DEBT ceiling increase in HISTORY will see their face on this poster in the primary next year,” Musk said in another post. The billionaire also declared that every member of Congress who campaigned on reducing government spending and then immediately voted for this bill would “lose their primary next year.”
The Trump administration termed the bill as “generational opportunity to deliver the long-term changes Americans voted for.” It aims to cut federal spending, increase defence spending and calls for raising the debt ceiling upto $5 trillion. The legislation also includes restrictions on Medicaid, which provides government-sponsored health care for low-income and disabled Americans. Additionally, it increases the cap on the state and local tax deduction, raising it from $10,000 to $40,000. There are several other legislation that the bill calls for, including an asylum fee and and pause of AI regulations. Senate's marathon vote on amendments to Trump’s one big beautiful bill is underway.