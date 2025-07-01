/'America Party will be formed...': Elon Musk's MASSIVE declaration ahead of senate vote on Trump's 'big beautiful bill'

Tech giant Elon Musk has said that if the US President's ‘Big Beautiful bill’ is passed, a new political party will be formed in America. In a series of posts, Musk explained how the tax and spending bill will increase the national debt in America. He also claimed that both the political parties - Republicans and Democrats - are just two parties with different names, and neither has done anything to decrease the national debt. He also shared several posts in which former US Congressman Ron Paul explained how the bill would lead to bankruptcy. Last month, US President Donald Trump and Musk had a public fallout over their disagreements on the bill. The country’s biggest Republican donor last elections also said that he would back primary challengers against nearly every single Republican in Congress.

Elon Musk in a post on X, said, “If this insane spending bill passes, the America Party will be formed the next day. Our country needs an alternative to the Democrat-Republican uniparty so that the people actually have a VOICE.” He also said, “Anyone who campaigned on the PROMISE of REDUCING SPENDING , but continues to vote on the BIGGEST DEBT ceiling increase in HISTORY will see their face on this poster in the primary next year,” Musk said in another post. The billionaire also declared that every member of Congress who campaigned on reducing government spending and then immediately voted for this bill would “lose their primary next year.”

What is ‘Big Beautiful Bill’?