Morning news brief: Trump issues orders for TikTok ban in 45 days, Sri Lanka poll result and more

Trump signs executive order banning transactions with TikTok owner after 45 days

'The United States must take aggressive action against the owners of TikTok to protect our national security,' the order said.

Mahinda Rajapaksa-led SLPP registers landslide victory in Sri Lanka's parliamentary polls

The official results declared showed that the Sri Lanka People's Party (SLPP) alone had won 145 seats and with its allies have 150 seats, a two thirds majority in the 225-member parliament.

Ex-Saudi spy accuses crown prince of trying to assassinate him

Saad Aljabri said Prince Mohammed sent a 'hit squad' to Canada, where he lives in exile, to kill and dismember him in the same way that Khashoggi was murdered allegedly by the prince's agents in Istanbul in October 2018.

US revokes global 'do not travel' coronavirus warning

The announcement comes as President Donald Trump seeks a quick return to normal in the United States, which has suffered by far the highest number of deaths from COVID-19.

Gravitas: Beirut blasts | First ground report on WION