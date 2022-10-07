Morning news brief: Thai King to visit nursery massacre survivors, US judge halts Musk-Twitter lawsuit, & more

United States President Joe Biden said on Thursday that the world is currently facing a major threat of “nuclear Armageddon” and it is currently at its worst since the 1962 Cuban missile crisis. In other news, Thailand is mourning the death of 37 people, including 23 children, who were killed by an ex-policeman at a daycare centre in a knife and gun rampage on October 6. Finally, US judge has decided to halt the lawsuit filed by Twitter against Tesla CEO Elon Musk for non-completion of the proposed $44 billion takeover and order the deal to be completed by October 28.

Click on the headlines to read more:

Nuclear 'Armageddon' threat highest for first time since Cuban Missile Crisis, says Joe Biden

During a fundraiser for Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, Biden said that Putin was not joking “when he talks about the use of tactical nuclear weapons or biological or chemical weapons.”

Thai King, PM to visit survivors as the nation mourns nursery massacre victims

The Thai king will visit the survivors on Friday. King Maha Vajiralongkorn will meet families reeling from the tragedy in northeastern Nong Bua Lam Phu province, as will Prime Minister Prayut Chan-O-Cha, a government spokesman said.

"As a result, there is no need for an expedited trial to order defendants to do what they are already doing and this action is now moot," said the court filing according to AFP.

