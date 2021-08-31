Morning news brief: Taliban engages in celebratory gunfire as US troops leave & more

The US troops left Afghanistan in a C-17 cargo plane with just a few passengers on board including US diplomat in Afghanistan Ross Wilson.

Meanwhile, President Biden urged the Taliban to honour commitment to allow Afghans to freely leave the country with just under 200 Americans still left in Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, celebratory gunfire rang out as the Taliban celebrated as US troops withdrew from the country. Reports claimed at least two fighters were killed due to gunshot wounds amid the celebrations.

