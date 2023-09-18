Morning news brief: Taiwan sounds alarm over Chinese warship, new Brexit deal? And more

Taiwan on Monday (Sept 18) said that it detected 103 Chinese warplanes around the island in 24 hours, sounding alarm bells over the heightened presence of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA). The ministry said that the number of Chinese military aircraft carrying out missions over the sea in the last 24 hours was a "recent high". Meanwhile, Labour Party leader Keir Starmer has assured to rewrite the Brexit deal if they are elected to power in the next election. In other news, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will start his four-day official visit to Russia on Monday where he will hold security talks.

Click on the headlines to read more:

The ministry said that 40 of the planes detected Sunday and early Monday crossed the symbolic median line between Taiwan and mainland China. Taipei urged Beijing to stop “destructive, unilateral action”, warning such harassment could lead to a sharp increase in tensions.

While unveiling the blueprint for power if the next general elections are won by the party, Labour Party leader Keir Starmer told the Financial Times he plans to seek a closer trading relationship with Brussels when the Brexit agreement, which was negotiated by then-prime minister Boris Johnson, will be reviewed in 2025.

Russia and China have been strategic allies as both countries frequently continue to reiterate their "no limits" partnership and military and economic co-operation. The ties between the two countries grew closer after Ukraine was invaded by Russia in February last year which was not criticised by China.

Eye on China & Pakistan, Indian government clears proposal to buy Pralay ballistic missiles for Army