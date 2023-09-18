Brexit deal will be majorly rewritten if Labour is elected, claims Keir Starmer

Labour Party leader Keir Starmer claimed that a major rewrite of the Brexit deal will be pursued with the EU if the party gets elected, citing the responsibility he has towards his children and future generations.



While unveiling the blueprint for power if the next general elections are won by the party, the Labour Party leader told the Financial Times he plans to seek a closer trading relationship with Brussels when the Brexit agreement, which was negotiated by then-prime minister Boris Johnson, will be reviewed in 2025.



“Almost everyone recognises the deal Johnson struck is not a good deal – it’s far too thin. As we go into 2025 we will attempt to get a much better deal for the UK,” said Starmer.

The comments were made by Starmer in Canada during the Global Progress Action Summit, which was a conference of centre-left leaders held in Montreal. During the conference, Starmer also held a bilateral meeting with Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.



The trip was a part of Starmer's wider international tour. Last week, he visited The Hague and he is set to visit Paris where he will meet French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday (September 19).



The Labour leader stated that there is “more that can be achieved across the board” between the EU and the UK in a revised deal, especially in the areas of business, veterinary compliance, professional services, security, innovation and research. The leader also ruled out rejoining the customs union, the EU and the single market.

Brexit deal to be reviewed in 2025

The deal, which was finalised by Johnson, will be up for review in 2025. However, the process is being seen as an ironing-out procedure by Brussels.

