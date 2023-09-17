Rishi Sunak government's raised UK visa fee to affect incoming students, visitors

Traveling to the United Kingdom is set to be expensive for tourism, visiting or studying purposes. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's government announced that the UK Visit Visas for stays less than six months will incur an additional cost of ₹1,543 (GBP 15), while UK Student Visas will see an increase of ₹13,070 (GBP 127) for travelers worldwide, including Indians.

The new Visa fees will come in effect starting October 4th.

UK Visa fees hike: What does it look like for incoming students?

The UK Home Office said that while the fee for a UK Visit Visa for less than six months will increase to ₹11,835 (GBP 115), the fee for applying for a UK Student Visa from outside the UK will be ₹50,428 (GBP 490). This matches the amount charged for in-country applications.

Also read | Rishi Sunak announces increase in UK visa fees, health surcharge

The UK Home Office has also noted a 15 per cent increase in the cost of most work and visit visas, along with a minimum 20 per cent hike in fees for priority visas, study visas, and certificates of sponsorship.

This decision follows British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's announcement in July to significantly raise fees and health surcharges paid by visa applicants to support the UK's state-funded National Health Service (NHS) and meet public sector wage increases.

Also watch | UK announces curbs on overseas: New visa limits for International students

"We are going to increase the charges that we have for migrants who are coming to this country when they apply for visas and indeed something called the Immigration Health Surcharge (IHS), which is the levy that they pay to access the NHS," he said at the time.

"All of those fees are going to go up and that will raise over GBP 1 billion, so across the board visa application fees are going to go up significantly and similarly for the IHS," he said.

Furthermore, this fee hike extends to various visa categories, including health and care visas, applications for British citizenship, fees for visit visas spanning six months, two, five, and ten years, and numerous entry clearance and leave to remain fees in the UK for work, study, indefinite leave, and certificates of sponsorship.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE