China's foreign minister to visit Russia from September 18 to 21

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will start his four-day official visit to Russia on Monday (September 18), where he will hold security talks, the country's foreign ministry confirmed. This is the latest visit by a high official in a series of phone calls and high-level visits between the two nations.



Russia and China have been strategic allies as both countries frequently continue to reiterate their "no limits" partnership and military and economic co-operation.



The ties between the two countries grew closer after Ukraine was invaded by Russia in February last year which was not criticised by China.

In a statement, the foreign ministry of China on Monday said that Wang "will go to Russia to hold the 18th round of the China-Russian Strategic Security Consultations (SSCC) from 18 to 21 September" after receiving an invitation from the secretary of Moscow's security council Nikolai Patrushev.

Wang, Lavrov to 'focus on efforts to strengthen collaboration'

In an initial briefing, the Russian foreign ministry stated that Wang will be meeting with his counterpart Sergei Lavrov, and the two leaders will "focus on efforts to strengthen collaboration on the international scene" in their talks.



"There will be a detailed exchange of views on issues related to a settlement in Ukraine, as well as ways of ensuring stability and security in the Asia-Pacific region," said a spokesperson.



In the case of the Ukraine war, China has placed itself as a neutral party on the global platform and has also offered an important diplomatic and financial lifeline to Moscow, in the wake of its deepening international isolation.



However, it has stopped short of providing lethal arms or extending overt military involvement to Moscow. Chinese Defence Minister Li Shangfu last month visited Russia and Belarus and appealed for closer military co-operation.

The two countries have carried out joint air and sea patrols in recent months, the latter of which led South Korea to deploy fighter jets as part of a precautionary measure.



The high-level meeting is aimed at ramping up, as Russian President Vladimir Putin's aide in July said that the Russian president was planning an official visit to China in October.



President Xi Jinping was on a state visit to Moscow in March and declared that the relations between the two nations will be entering a new era.

(With inputs from agencies)