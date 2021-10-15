Morning news brief: Taiwan-China tensions, Russian hypersonic nukes and more

Russian President Putin boasts that hypersonic nukes capable of wiping out US cities are bigger, better, and already ‘on alert', sparking WW3 fears. Calling the US' commitment 'rock-solid,' White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said, "We will continue to support Taiwan's self-defence." Robert Durst, an eccentric multi-millionaire in the US, has been sentenced to life imprisonment for murdering his best friend, Susan Berman.

Russian hypersonic nukes capable of wiping out US cities 'on alert': Putin





Russian President Vladimir Putin said, speaking at the Russian Energy Week forum, that hypersonic intercontinental missiles are on combat alert in Russia.

'Rock solid': White House says US committed to support Taiwan





Calling the US' commitment 'rock-solid,' White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said ''we will continue to support Taiwan's self-defence.''

Millionaire Robert Durst sentenced to life imprisonment for killing best friend





The 78-year-old real estate scion had shot Berman two decades ago and was also involved in the disappearance of his own wife.

Former US President Bill Clinton admitted to hospital with non-Covid related infection



Former President Bill Clinton was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday evening for treatment of a non-Covid-related illness.



Watch | Taliban renames Kabul's bush market to Mujahideen bazar