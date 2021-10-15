Former US President Bill Clinton admitted to hospital with non-Covid related infection

Former President Bill Clinton was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday evening for treatment of a non-Covid-related illness.

Clinton's spokesperson, Angel Urena, said late Tuesday that the former president had been admitted to the UC Irvine Medical Center in California.

In a joint statement, Clinton's physicians said he was taken to the hospital for "close observation" and was given IV antibiotics and water.

"He is still being monitored in the hospital," his physicians, Alpesh Amin and Lisa Bardack, stated.

"His white blood cell count is going down after two days of therapy, and he is responding well to medicines."

The California-based medical team, they claimed, has been in "continuous touch" with the President's New York-based staff, including his cardiologist.

"We hope to bring him home soon," the message added.

Clinton, 75, has a family history of heart disease.

He underwent a quadruple heart bypass procedure in 2004 to alleviate badly blocked arteries.

He had another cardiac surgery in 2010 to implant two stents into a coronary artery.

