Millionaire Robert Durst sentenced life imprisonment for killing best friend

Robert Durst, an eccentric multi-millionaire in the US, has been sentenced to life imprisonment for murdering his best friend Susan Berman.

The 78-year-old real estate scion had shot Berman two decades ago and was also involved in the disappearance of his own wife.

While handing out the tough prison sentence with no possibility of parole, Judge Mark Windham said "This crime was a witness killing. That circumstance... tremendously aggravated this awful, disturbing crime."

''There is sufficient, in fact, overwhelming evidence of guilt,'' he added.

Also read | US tycoon Robert Durst guilty of Beverly Hills murder of best friend

Morris Black, a neighbour of Robert Durst, was found dismembered. Despite admitting to the dismemberment, Durst was acquitted as he said it was self-defence.

Durst is suffering from several medical problems. He was in a wheelchair during the entire court hearing.

Prosecutor John Lewin told the jury "He has never been held accountable for his domestic abuse of (wife) Kathie. He was never held accountable for her death. The last 20 years, he's gotten away with murdering Susan."

Durst is not jinxed. He's a three-time killer who has managed to escape accountability until this very moment."

According to Sareb Kaufman, to whom Berman was a motherly figure, ''It has been a daily, soul-consuming and crushing experience. I’ve lost everything many times over because of him.''

New evidence in Berman's killing came into light when in 2015 HBO was shooting a documentary on the case called 'The Jinx.'

Durst was caught in a stunning confession of the explosive documentary when he made the unwise decision to be a part of the project.

Unaware about the presence of a microphone, he was heard muttering to himself, "There it is, you're caught" and "Killed them all, of course."

According to Berman's lawyer, Durst shot her at a point-blank range back in 2000 because she had evidence that could prove that he played a crucial role in his wife's disappearance.