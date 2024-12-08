New Delhi, India

Syrian rebel forces on Sunday (Dec 8) announced that Damascus was “free" and claimed that President Bashar al-Assad left the capital, marking the historic end of the Assad family's 50-year rule.

In other news, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday held talks with incoming US president Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron at the grand reopening of Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris.

Syrian rebels announce Damascus 'free', PM says ready for handover

On Sunday, Syrian Prime Minister Mohammed al-Jalali said that he was willing to "cooperate" with any leadership which people have chosen and is ready for any handover process. "This country can be a normal country that builds good relations with its neighbours and the world... but this issue is up to any leadership chosen by the Syrian people. We are ready to cooperate with it (that leadership) and offer all possible facilities," said Jalali, in a speech broadcast on his Facebook account.

Zelensky says talks with Trump were 'good and productive'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that his meeting with the US-president elect Donald Trump as well as French President Emmanuel Macron was "good and productive" and that the three of them also agreed to work together.

Former South Korean defence minister arrested amid martial law controversy

Former South Korean Defence Minister Kim Yong-hyun was arrested on Sunday for his involvement in a martial law declaration that sent shockwaves through the nation. The martial law, briefly imposed late Tuesday by President Yoon Suk Yeol, involved the deployment of soldiers and helicopters to parliament. However, under immense pressure, Yoon rescinded the order within hours and parliament voted it down.

Donald Trump heaps praise on 'good man' Prince William at Notre-Dame reopening

United States president-elect Donald Trump heaped praises on United Kingdom's Prince William after he met the heir to the British throne on Saturday (Dec 7) stating that he was a "good man" and was doing a "fantastic job".

