Seoul, South Korea

Former South Korean defence minister Kim Yong-hyun was arrested on Sunday (Dec 8) for his involvement in a martial law declaration that had sent shockwaves through the nation.

Advertisment

The martial law, briefly imposed late Tuesday (Dec 3) by President Yoon Suk Yeol, involved the deployment of soldiers and helicopters to parliament. However, under immense pressure, Yoon rescinded the order within hours as parliament voted it down in an emergency session.

Kim Yong-hyun is also subject to a travel ban amid an ongoing investigation by prosecutors, YTN had reported on Thursday.

Investigation expands to President Yoon

Advertisment

Police have now launched an investigation into President Yoon and other officials for alleged insurrection. The prosecutor’s office declined immediate comment on the arrest, as reported by Yonhap News Agency and other local outlets.

Also read | Syria is a mess but not our friend: Trump says US shouldn't get involved in Syrian conflict

Impeachment motion fails in parliament

Advertisment

Despite widespread protests, President Yoon survived an impeachment motion late Saturday. The motion, introduced by opposition parties, required 200 votes in the 300-member parliament to pass. However, a near-total boycott by Yoon’s ruling People Power Party (PPP) ensured its failure.

National Assembly Speaker Woo Won Shik called the outcome “regrettable,” criticising the inability of the political leadership to decide on such a critical issue through democratic procedures.

Also read | Trump in Paris: US President-elect says world 'little crazy' as he meets Macron ahead of Notre Dame reopening

Opposition vows further action against president Yoon

Opposition parties are expected to submit a new impeachment motion when the next parliamentary session begins.

Experts predict that if public dissatisfaction continues to grow, some ruling party lawmakers may join the opposition’s efforts to unseat Yoon.

This political turbulence raises concerns about whether Yoon can complete the remaining two and half years of his presidency.

(With inputs from agencies)