Morning news brief: Squid Game wins at Emmys, Twitter shareholders favour Musk's deal, and more 

Benny Gantz, the defence minister of Israel, claimed on Monday that Iran is turning Syrian military installations into missile factories. In other news, according to reports, the majority of Twitter Inc.'s shareholders chose to support Tesla CEO Elon Musk's $44 billion purchase of the social media firm. In other news, the greatest performers in television both traditional and streaming were honoured in 25 categories at the 74th Emmy Awards. Finally, during the official period of mourning for Queen Elizabeth, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, has halted Archetypes, her Spotify podcast.

Click on the headlines to read more:

Israel claims Iran using more than 10 military facilities in Syria for weapons production

"Iran is building terror industries in Syria for its needs. Recently it started building advanced industries in Yemen and Lebanon as well. This trend must be stopped," Gantz said in New York while speaking at a conference.

Majority of Twitter shareholders vote in favour of sale to Musk: Reports

Shareholders were widely expected to vote in favor after a stock market downturn made Musk's $54.20-per-share deal for Twitter, which was signed in April, look pricey in the current environment. Twitter shares are now hovering around $41.

Emmys 2022: 'Squid Game' star Lee Jung-jae creates history, here's the complete winners' list

The awards, held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, awarded TV shows and artistes in the timeframe of June 1, 2021, to May 31, 2022.

Meghan puts her podcast 'Archetypes' on hold during Queen Elizabeth II's mourning period

An alert on the platform informed listeners about the development on Monday. “New episodes of Archetypes will be paused during the official mourning period for Her Majesty The Queen," the alert said.

Watch | SCO Summit 2022: Shanghai cooperation organization meets amid stoked tensions