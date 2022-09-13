Israel claims Iran using more than 10 military facilities in Syria for weapons production

Israel’s defence minister Benny Gantz on Monday (September 12) claimed that Iran is converting Syrian military sites into missile factories. Gantz added that Iran would be able to produce enough enriched uranium to make three nuclear warheads within a few weeks.

With the help of a map, Gantz detailed all 10 facilities in Syria that are allegedly being used to arm Iran and its proxies, including Hezbollah.

He said that Iran has used more than 10 military facilities in Syria to produce advanced missiles and weapons.

"Iran is building terror industries in Syria for its needs. Recently it started building advanced industries in Yemen and Lebanon as well. This trend must be stopped," Gantz said in New York while speaking at a conference.

While presenting the map, Gantz said they were military sites of the Centre D'Etudes et de Recherches Scientifiques (CERS), that is a Syrian government agency, involved in manufacturing missiles and weapons for Iran.

"Iran transformed CERS into production facilities for mid and long-range, precise missiles and weapons, provided to Hezbollah and Iranian proxies. In other words, it became yet another Iranian front – a factory for advanced, strategic weapons," Gantz said.

Notably, Israel has been increasing attacks on allegedly Iranian-linked targets in Syria for many years now.

Israeli strikes have repeatedly targeted the Masyaf area, a zone in the western Hama district where Gantz said an underground weapons production facility threatens Israel and the region.

He said, "Masyaf, specifically, is used to produce advanced missiles."

So far, there have been no official comments from Iran and Syria related to the claims made by Gantz.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.