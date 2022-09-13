Emmys 2022: 'Squid Game' star Lee Jung-jae creates history, here's the complete winners' list (updating live)

The 74th Emmy Awards, like every edition of the awards before it, honoured the top talent in television, both traditional and streaming, in 25 categories. The awards, held at the Microsoft Theater Los Angeles, California, awarded TV shows and artistes in the timeframe of June 1, 2021, to May 31, 2022. In India, the ceremony was streamed live on Lionsgate Play. Kenan Thompson hosted the ceremony. 'Succession' was the frontrunner going into the ceremony with 25 nominations. 'Ted Lasso' and 'The White Lotus' followed with 20 nods. Here are all the winners that were announced during the ceremony. Did your favourites make it to the list?

Best Drama Series

Better Call Saul (AMC)

Euphoria (HBO)

Ozark (Netflix)

Severance (Apple TV+)

Squid Game (Netflix)

Stranger Things (Netflix)

Succession (HBO)

Yellowjackets (Showtime)

Also Read: 'Better Call Saul' Season 6 Episode 13 review: Jimmy McGill's tale ends with a quietly devastating finale

Best Actress in a Drama Series

Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)

Laura Linney (Ozark)

Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets)

Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)

Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show)

Zendaya (Euphoria): WINNER

Best Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman (Ozark)

Brian Cox (Succession)

Lee Jung-jae (Squid Game): WINNER

Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)

Adam Scott (Severance)

Jeremy Strong (Succession)

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Patricia Arquette (Severance)

Julia Garner (Ozark): WINNER

Jung Ho-yeon (Squid Game)

Christina Ricci (Yellowjackets)

Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul)

J. Smith-Cameron (Succession)

Sarah Snook (Succession)

Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria)

Julia Garner is simply glowing moments after winning the #Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for Ozark! 😍💫#Emmys2022 pic.twitter.com/nXhRxtfftD — Television Academy (@TelevisionAcad) September 13, 2022 ×

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Nicholas Braun (Succession)

Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)

Kieran Culkin (Succession)

Park Hae-soo (Squid Game)

Matthew Macfadyen (Succession): WINNER

John Turturro (Severance)

Christopher Walken (Severance)

Oh Yeong-soo (Squid Game)

Such an exciting moment for Matthew Macfadyen, who won an #Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for @Succession! 😎🌟 #Emmys2022 pic.twitter.com/jOwEljtqlN — Television Academy (@TelevisionAcad) September 13, 2022 ×

Best Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Barry (HBO)Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO)

Hacks (HBO Max)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Ted Lasso (Apple): WINNER

What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Best Actress in a Comedy Series

Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary): WINNER

Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant)

Elle Fanning (The Great)

Issa Rae (Insecure)

Jean Smart (Hacks): WINNER

Best Actor in a Comedy Series

Donald Glover (Atlanta)

Bill Hader (Barry)

Nicholas Hoult (The Great)

Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)

Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)

Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso): WINNER

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)

Janelle James (Abbott Elementary)

Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)

Sarah Niles (Ted Lasso)

Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary): WINNER

Juno Temple (Ted Lasso)

Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Carrigan (Barry)

Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso): WINNER

Toheeb Jimoh (Ted Lasso)

Nick Mohammed (Ted Lasso)

Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary)

Henry Winkler (Barry)

Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live)

Best Limited or Anthology Series

Dopesick (Hulu)

The Dropout (Hulu)

Inventing Anna (Netflix)

Pam & Tommy (Hulu)

The White Lotus (HBO): WINNER

Best Actress in a Limited Series, Movie, or Anthology

Toni Collette (The Staircase)

Julia Garner (Inventing Anna)

Lily James (Pam & Tommy)

Sarah Paulson (Impeachment: American Crime Story)

Margaret Qualley (Maid)

Amanda Seyfried (The Dropout): WINNER

Best Actor in a Limited Series, Movie, or Anthology

Colin Firth (The Staircase)

Andrew Garfield (Under the Banner of Heaven)

Oscar Isaac (Scenes From a Marriage)

Michael Keaton (Dopesick): WINNER

Himesh Patel (Station Eleven)

Sebastian Stan (Pam & Tommy)

A proud moment for @MichaelKeaton who just took home his first career #Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Anthology Series or Movie! #Emmys2022 👏🥹 pic.twitter.com/A5bB4dybSz — Television Academy (@TelevisionAcad) September 13, 2022 ×

Best Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Connie Britton (The White Lotus)

Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus): WINNER

Alexandra Daddario (The White Lotus)

Kaitlyn Dever (Dopesick)

Natasha Rothwell (The White Lotus)

Sydney Sweeney (The White Lotus)

Mare Winningham (Dopesick)

Best Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Murray Bartlett (The White Lotus): WINNER

Jake Lacy (The White Lotus)

Will Poulter (Dopesick)

Seth Rogen (Pam & Tommy)

Peter Sarsgaard (Dopesick)

Michael Stuhlbarg (Dopesick)

Steve Zahn (The White Lotus)

Best Variety Talk Series

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)

Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO): WINNER

Late Night With Seth Meyers (NBC)

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (CBS)

Best Variety Sketch Series

A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO/HBO Max)

Saturday Night Live (NBC): WINNER

Best Competition Program

The Amazing Race (CBS)

Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls (Amazon Prime Video): WINNER

Nailed It! (Netflix)

RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)

Top Chef (Bravo)

The Voice (NBC)

Best Directing for a Drama Series

Jason Bateman (Ozark)

Ben Stiller (Severance)

Hwang Dong-hyuk (Squid Game): WINNER

Mark Mylod (Succession)

Cathy Yan (Succession)

Lorene Scafaria (Succession)

Karyn Kusama (Yellowjackets)

Best Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or movie

Danny Strong (Dopesick)

Francesca Gregorini (The Dropout)

Michael Showalter (The Dropout)

John Wells (MAID)

Hiro Murai (Station Eleven)

Mike White (The White Lotus): WINNER

Best Directing for a Comedy Series

Hiro Murai (Atlanta)

Bill Hader (Barry)

Lucia Aniello (Hacks)

Mary Lou Belli (The Ms. Pat Show)

Jamie Babbit (Only Murders in the Building)

Cherien Dabis (Only Murders in the Building)

MJ Delaney (Ted Lasso): WINNER

Best Writing for a Comedy Series

Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary): WINNER

Duffy Boudreau (Barry)

Alec Berg, Bill Hader (Barry)

Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, Jen Statsky (Hacks)

Steve Martin, John Hoffman (Only Murders in the Building)

Jane Becker (Ted Lasso)

Sarah Naftalis (What We Do in the Shadows)

Stefani Robinson (What We Do in the Shadows)

Best writing for a drama series

Thomas Schnauz (Better Call Saul)

Chris Mundy (Ozark)

Dan Erickson (Severance)

Hwang Dong-hyuk (Squid Game)

Jesse Armstrong (Succession): WINNER

Jonathan Lisco, Ashley Lyle, Bart Nickerson (Yellowjackets)

Ashley Lyle, Bart Nickerson (Yellowjackets)

Best Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Danny Strong (Dopesick)

Elizabeth Meriwether (The Dropout)

Sarah Burgess (Impeachment: American Crime Story)

Molly Smith Metzler (Maid)

Patrick Somerville (Station Eleven)

Mike White (The White Lotus): WINNER

Best Writing for a Variety Special

Ali Wong (Ali Wong: Don Wong)

Ian Berger, Devin Delliquanti, Jennifer Flanz, Jordan Klepper, Zhubin Parang, Scott Sherman (The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Presents: Jordan Klepper Fingers the Globe – Hungary for Democracy)

Jerrod Carmichael (Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel): WINNER

Nicole Byer (Nicole Byer: BBW (Big Beautiful Weirdo))

Norm Macdonald (Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special)