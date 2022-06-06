Morning news brief: South Korea, US fire missiles, Google ordered to pay damages, and more

To get your day started, here are some stories.

South Korea and US fire eight ballistic missiles after North Korea's weapons test. In Nigeria massacre, gunmen kill at least 50 people at Catholic church. After US, now Britain will send multiple-launch rocket systems to Ukraine. Australian court has ordered Google to pay $515,000 to former lawmaker over defamatory YouTube videos. Diabetes drug helps people with obesity to lose weight significantly, said study.

South Korea, US fire eight ballistic missiles after North Korea's weapons test

Seoul's military has said that in response to North Korea's weapons tests, the United States and South Korea fired eight ballistic missiles at 4:45 a.m. on Monday (1945 GMT Sunday).

Nigeria massacre: Gunmen kill at least 50 people at Catholic church

The Nigerian government has said that gunmen killed at least 50 people in an open fire at a Catholic church located in the southwest part of the country during mass on Sunday.

After US, now Britain to send multiple-launch rocket systems to Ukraine

In continued support to Ukraine against Russian invasion, Britain is going to send multiple-launch rocket systems to Kyiv, UK government officials said on Monday.

Australian court orders Google to pay $515,000 to former lawmaker over defamatory YouTube videos

After finding that a YouTube commentator's "relentless, racist, vilification, abusive and defamatory campaign" drove John Barilaro to quit politics prematurely, an Australian court has ordered Google to pay A$715,000 ($515,000) to the former senior lawmaker.

Diabetes drug helps people with obesity to lose weight significantly, says study

A diabetes drug seems to help people with obesity in losing weight significantly, said researchers. The effect can be seen with a weekly dose of the drug. The experts have hailed the drug as a game-changer.

Watch: Philippines: Mt. Bulusan roars into action, steam-rich plumes of smoke turns the sky grey