Morning news brief: South Africa files genocide case against Israel, Argentina ditches BRICS, & more

In other news, Delhi Police in India, which is currently in the process of creating a sketch of a man in connection to the Israeli Embassy blast incident, filed an FIR against unknown persons.

Israel-Hamas war LIVE | On the 85th day of the Israel-Hamas war, the relentless bombardment on Gaza continued unabated. In a stark turn of events, South Africa approached the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Friday (Dec 29), seeking an urgent order. The request aimed to declare that Israel is in breach of its obligations under the 1948 Genocide Convention due to its crackdown against the Palestinian group Hamas in Gaza. Meanwhile, the Biden administration, for the second time this month, has opted to bypass Congress in approving the transfer of nearly $150 million in military equipment to Israel.

Three days after an explosion close to the Israeli Embassy, Delhi Police on Friday (Dec 29) registered an FIR against two unknown individuals. "Police has registered an FIR against unknown persons at the Tughlaq Road police station in the suspicious blast near the Israel Embassy December 26," ANI news agency said quoting Delhi Police.