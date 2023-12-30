Israeli Embassy blast | Delhi Police registers FIR against unknown individuals. Investigation so far...

Three days after an explosion close to the Israeli Embassy, Delhi Police on Friday (Dec 29) registered an FIR against two unknown individuals. "Police has registered an FIR against unknown persons at the Tughlaq Road police station in the suspicious blast near the Israel Embassy December 26," ANI news agency said quoting Delhi Police.

FIR has been lodged under Section 3 of the Explosive Substances Act (punishment for causing an explosion likely to endanger life or property), media reports said citing a senior cop. The report was filed at Tughlak Road police station basis a complaint by a police officer.

This comes after reports citing sources said that the National Security Gaurd (NSG) will hand over a "highly sensitive" and "sealed" report to the Delhi Police. Earlier on Friday (Dec 29), the outgoing MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi in a presser said that the concerned agencies are looking into the matter.

How far the police is into the investigation?

So far in the cource of the investigation, Delhi police have been able to analyse the CCTV footage, initially focusing on 12 individuals who had visited the crime scene in the hours preceding the blast, as per reports citing sources.

After clearing civil department labourers, a porter, and a couple of any involvement, attention shifted to a man spotted exiting an autorickshaw around 2:30 pm, the reports said. The police traced the auto driver, who revealed that the man who "was not able to speak Hindi properly" had given Rs 150 fare to be dropped at Prithviraj Road.

However, within minutes of disembarking, the man boarded another auto, heading towards Kartavya Path. Further examination of CCTV cameras in the New Delhi district area revealed new footage, indicating that the suspect wore a blue jacket.

The police are currently in the process of creating a sketch based on descriptions provided by two auto-rickshaw drivers, as per reports.