Israel-Hamas war LIVE: South Africa files genocide case against Israel at ICJ
Israel-Hamas war LIVE | On the 85th day of the Israel-Hamas war, the relentless bombardment on Gaza continued unabated. In a stark turn of events, South Africa approached the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Friday (Dec 29), seeking an urgent order. The request aimed to declare that Israel is in breach of its obligations under the 1948 Genocide Convention due to its crackdown against the Palestinian group Hamas in Gaza. Meanwhile, the Biden administration, for the second time this month, has opted to bypass Congress in approving the transfer of nearly $150 million in military equipment to Israel.
The Joe Biden-led United States administration announced on Friday that it approved $147.5 million sale of high-explosive artillery munitions and related equipment to Israel under an emergency provision that waives the usual congressional review.
"Israel will use the enhanced capability as a deterrent to regional threats and to strengthen its homeland defense," a statement from the US Defense Security Cooperation Agency said.
South Africa appealed to the International Court of Justice (ICJ), seeking an order that declares Israel in violation of its obligations under the 1948 Genocide Convention. This comes as the death toll in Gaza continues to increase.