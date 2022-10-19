Morning news brief: Situation in Kherson 'difficult,' Biden to release 15mn barrels of oil, and more

The new commander of Russian forces in Ukraine has admitted that the situation in the southern city of Kherson is "difficult." In other news, lawmakers in the United States House of Representatives have proposed a resolution urging President Joe Biden to recognise the war crimes committed by Pakistan during the 1971 Bangladesh liberation. Meanwhile, President Joe Biden will announce the release of 15 million barrels of oil from the US strategic reserve on Wednesday (October 19). Finally, This year, within eight months (January-August) over 15,000 complaints for abuse were registered making it the most number of cases registered.

Click on the headlines to read more:

Kherson facing 'difficult' situation, Russian commander admits amid claims of overnight shelling by Kyiv

"The situation in this area is difficult. The enemy is deliberately striking infrastructure and residential buildings in Kherson," Sergei Surovikin, the Russian air force general now commanding Russia's invasion forces, told the state-owned Rossiya 24 news channel.

US lawmakers urge Biden to recognise 'war crimes' committed by Pakistan during 1971 Bangladesh liberation

The eight-page resolution is titled 'Recognising the Bangladesh Genocide of 1971' and urges that the "active role" played by the Pakistan army and its functioning ancillary units in mass rape and genocide be recognised.

Biden to release 15 million barrels from US oil reserves after OPEC+ output cut

In reaction to price increases brought on by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the latest batch of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve will be "completing the 180 million barrel release authorised in the spring," a senior US official said on Tuesday.

Pakistan: Over 15,000 complaints registered by women for harassment, rape and family issues, Punjab at top

According to the 2021 annual report by the Sindh Suhai organisation, which works for women and girls who face abuse stated that 6,842 women were reported to be victims of violence and over 100 were raped.

Watch | UK PM Liz Truss apologizes for market turmoil, but will public forgive her?