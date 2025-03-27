Mobile phone numbers, email addresses and in some cases, passwords of top security advisers to US President Donald Trump were reportedly found online.

In other news, Ukraine's Zelensky made a morbid prediction about Putin's fate. Putin "will die soon," announced Zelensky, as brutal assaults on Ukraine continue.

Watch WION's video on Netanyahu's threat as he said that Israel will seize parts of Gaza if Hamas does not release hostages, while the militant group warned they would return in "coffins" if Israel does not stop bombing the Palestinian territory.

Trump's top advisers' private data found online amid Yemen war plans group chat scandal; Pete Hegseth's passwords 'particularly easy' to locate

The private data of top security advisers to US President Donald Trump has been found online, according to a report published on Wednesday. This new revelation adds further fallout to the previous revelations of serious security lapses within the Trump administration.

Zelensky declares Putin 'will die soon' as Ukraine continues to endure Russian attacks

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday (Mar 26) made a morbid prediction about his adversary Russian President Vladimir Putin's fate. Putin "will die soon," announced Zelensky, as brutal assaults on Ukraine continue.

Canada PM Mark Carney calls Trump's new 25% tariffs on car imports to US 'direct attack'

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney reacted with anger Wednesday to US President Donald Trump's imposition of import tariffs on cars, branding it a "direct attack" on his country's workers.

'It's a great achievement': Doctors successfully transplanted pig liver into human for the first time

The doctors in China said on Wednesday (Mar 26) that they had transplanted a liver from a genetically modified pig into a brain-dead human for the first time. The transplanted liver functioned normally for the duration of the investigation, with no signs of rejection.

VIDEO: Netanyahu threatens to seize parts of Gaza as anti-Hamas protests in enclave intensifies