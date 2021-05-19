Morning news brief: Saudi Arabia calls for end to Mideast violence and more

We bring to you the biggest stories. From Israel-Hamas conflict pushing region in 'wrong direction' to US civil rights leader to ask Biden to give India 60 million COVID-19 vaccine. And US condemns Erdogan comments on Jewish people as anti-Semitic.

Gaza conflict pushing region in 'wrong direction': Saudi calls for end to war

The violence between Israel and Hamas has intensified in the past eight days and is showing no signs of abating despite regular diplomatic efforts to bring about a ceasefire.

Pelosi calls for US, world leaders to boycott China's 2022 Olympics

US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday called for a US diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, criticising China for human rights abuses and saying global leaders, who attend would lose their moral authority.

US civil rights leader to ask Biden to give India 60 million COVID-19 vaccine

Eminent American civil rights leader Rev. Jesse L. Jackson is urging President Joe Biden to release 60 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to India, which is experiencing one of the worst outbreaks of the pandemic in the world.

US condemns Erdogan comments on Jewish people as anti-Semitic

The United States on Tuesday strongly condemned recent comments by Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on the Jewish people as anti-Semitic, State Department spokesman Ned Price said.

France, African leaders push to redirect $100 bn in IMF SDR reserves by Oct





French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday a summit in Paris on Africa financing had agreed to work towards persuading rich nations by October to reallocate $100 billion in IMF special drawing rights monetary reserves to African states.

Watch: US wants to ‘avoid a militarisation’ of the Arctic: Antony Blinken