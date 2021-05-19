US condemns Erdogan comments on Jewish people as anti-Semitic 

WION Web Team
Washington   Published: May 19, 2021, 07:30 AM(IST)

File photo: US Flag Photograph:( Others )

Price did not specify which Erdogan remarks the United States considered anti-Semitic. The State Department did not immediately respond to a request for clarification

The United States on Tuesday strongly condemned recent comments by Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on the Jewish people as anti-Semitic, State Department spokesman Ned Price said. 

"We urge President Erdogan and other Turkish leaders to refrain from incendiary remarks, which could incite further violence," Price said in a statement. 

"Anti-Semitic language has no place anywhere," he said.  

Price did not specify which Erdogan remarks the United States considered anti-Semitic. The State Department did not immediately respond to a request for clarification. 

Erdogan, a vocal defender of the Palestinians, has criticised Israel for conducting air strikes on Gaza and called it a 'terror state' after Israeli police fired rubber bullets at rock-throwing Palestinians in Jerusalem. 

(With inputs from agencies)  

