Morning news brief: Russian Opposition leader Navalny poisoned, Usain Bolt tests positive for coronavirus & more

WION Web Team New Delhi Aug 25, 2020, 07.58 AM(IST)

Navalny loses consciousness Photograph:( AFP )

Russian Opposition leader Navalny poisoned with cholinesterase inhibitors, says German hospital

Navalny

The Russian Opposition leader reportedly had a cup of tea before boarding his flight which his supporters alleged was mixed with poison.
 

Tropical Storm Marco makes landfall in Louisiana as Tropical Storm Laura heads to US

Storm Laura

The US Gulf coast is predicted to get torrential rain this week due to storm Marco and Tropical Storm Laura.


Sprint legend Usain Bolt tests positive for coronavirus, goes for self-quarantine

Bolt

Jamaica's health ministry confirmed that Bolt had tested positive after he posted a video on social media around midday on Monday.

Turkey, Greece announce rival military exercises in tense east Mediterranean

South China Sea

The discovery of major deposits in waters surrounding Cyprus and the Greek island of Crete has triggered a scramble for energy riches and revived old regional rivalries.

