Gravitas: Imran Khan named 'Man of the Year'?

Aug 25, 2020, 01.10 AM(IST)
Imran Khan has been named 'Man of the Year' by 'The Muslim 500' for his efforts for 'long-lasting peace with India'. Palki Sharma Upadhyay fact-checks Pak PM'S 'accomplishments' mentioned in the publication.