Sprint legend Usain Bolt tests positive for coronavirus, goes for self-quarantine

Sprint sensation Usain Bolt, 34, tested positive for coronavirus as he went into self-quarantine on Monday.

In a video message earlier, Bolt said: "This weekend, like everybody else, I checked social media and saw social media say that I'm confirmed of COVID-19," the sprint legend said, adding,"I did a test on Saturday to leave (Jamaica) because I have work, I am trying to be responsible so I am going to stay in and be safe."

Jamaica's health ministry confirmed that Bolt had tested positive after he posted a video on social media around midday on Monday.

"Also, I am having no symptoms, I will quarantine myself and wait on the confirmation to see what is the protocol and to see how I go about quarantining myself from the Ministry of Health," Bolt had said earlier.

"Until then, I will call my friends and tell them once they came in contact with me to be safe, quarantine and take it easy," Bolt stated.