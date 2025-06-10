/Morning news brief: Russian drone strikes hit Kyiv; Tensions flare up in immigration protests, and more

Hundreds rallied in Dallas on Monday night (June 9) to protest the Trump administration's ramped-up deportation efforts and to show support for demonstrators in Los Angeles — where four days of protests were met with tear gas, pepper spray and the threat of thousands of National Guard soldiers and 700 Marines.

Russia launched ‘massive’ drone strikes on Ukraine's capital city Kyiv and port city Odesa in the early hours of Tuesday (June 10), killing one and also hitting a maternity ward, Ukrainian authorities said , issuing a call for additional sanctions.

Raj Kushwaha, the accused arrested with Sonam Raghuvanshi in the Meghalaya murder case, was present during her husband’s funeral. Sonam’s mother-in-law has revealed that some of her relatives said he picked up and dropped people at the site of the funeral.

Tensions flare up between police and demonstrators as immigration protests spread to Dallas

Russian drone strikes hit Kyiv, maternity hospital in Odesa; kills one, several injured: Ukraine

‘If I were him, I would want to speak to me’: Trump on speaking to Musk after high-voltage feud over 'Big Beautiful Bill'

Amid the high-voltage drama after breaking up with Elon Musk, US President Donald Trump was asked if he was planning to speak to the Tesla boss anytime soon. The US president said he has not “thought about it” yet. But it’s Musk who should initiate.



Raj Kushwaha was at funeral of Sonam’s husband, dropped people at site: New updates in Meghalaya Murder case

WATCH | Russia's sky blitz turns living cities into war zones