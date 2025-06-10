/Raj Kushwaha was at funeral of Sonam’s husband, dropped people at site: New updates in Meghalaya Murder case

Raj Kushwaha, the accused arrested with Sonam Raghuvanshi in the Meghalaya murder case, was present during her husband’s funeral. Sonam’s mother-in-law has revealed that some of her relatives said he picked up and dropped people at the site of the funeral.

"Some people claimed that this Raj was seen with Sonam's father during Raja's funeral," Raja’s mother said, NDTV reported.

But she said she never saw Raj before he was arrested. She also said that she would not blame Sonam if she were innocent.

"If Sonam is guilty, she should be hanged; if not, the real culprits should be punished," Raja’s mother said.

Furthermore, a witness who saw Kushawaha at Raja’s funeral told NDTV that he was taking people to Raja’s funeral.

Lakshman Singh Rathore, one of the people present at Raja’s funeral, said, “When Raja's body arrived here, Sonam's family, whose home is in Govind Nagar Kharcha area, had arranged four - five vehicles for people to attend the funeral. Kushwaha was driving the four-wheeler in which I went, though we did not talk.”

“Only after seeing his photograph in the media post his arrest, I recollected this episode," he further added.



Who is Raj Kushwaha?

The brother of Raja Raghuvanshi told the news agency ANI that Kushawaha was an employee of Sonam with whom she used to talk almost every day.

"I had no idea about those 3-4 people till the time I did not know their names... Raj Kushwaha's name has come forward, which means Sonam can be involved in the murder... Raj Kushwaha was Sonam's employee. They would constantly talk on the phone," Raja’s brother, Vipul Raghuvanshi, told ANI.

However, he refused to accept that Sonam was involved in the murder “unless and until” she confesses it.

“Both of them were happy when their marriage was fixed...We never thought Sonam would do something like this,” he said.

“I have never seen Raj Kushwaha till now, I have just heard his name... Sonam can be involved in this... They were only supposed to go to Assam to offer prayers at Maa Kamakhya Temple. After that, they said they were heading to Shillong. We don't know which of the two planned their visit to Meghalaya. They did not book any return tickets,” the brother added.