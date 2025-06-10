/Tensions flare up between police and demonstrators as immigration protests spread to Dallas

Hundreds rallied in Dallas on Monday night (June 9) to protest the Trump administration's ramped-up deportation efforts and to show support for demonstrators in Los Angeles — where four days of protests were met with tear gas, pepper spray and the threat of thousands of National Guard soldiers and 700 Marines.

As per reports, Dallas police formed a line at the west entrance to the Margaret Hunt Hill Bridge and closed it off to traffic for about an hour before opening up the westbound lane. At least six people have been hit with pepper spray. Police declared the protests an unlawful assembly around 10 pm.

California governor Gavin Newsom in a post on X said, “U.S. Marines serve a valuable purpose for this country -- defending democracy. They are not political pawns. The Secretary of Defense is illegally deploying them onto American streets so Trump can have a talking point at his parade this weekend. It’s a blatant abuse of power. We will sue to stop this. The Courts and Congress must act. Checks and balances are crumbling. This is a red line — and they’re crossing it. WAKE UP!”

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump is sending an “additional” 2,000 National Guard to protest-hit Los Angeles, the Pentagon said on Monday (Jun 9). This comes after Trump's standoff with local officials objecting to earlier mobilisations of guardsmen and Marines.

“At the order of the President, the Department of Defense is mobilizing an additional 2,000 California National Guard to be called into federal service to support ICE & to enable federal law-enforcement officers to safely conduct their duties,” Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell posted on X.



Earlier, the Trump administration announced it was sending 700 US Marines to Los Angeles. A senior administration official told AFP that following the clashes in the city over immigration raids, “active-duty US Marines from Camp Pendleton will be deployed to Los Angeles to help protect federal agents and buildings.”

The US military confirmed the deployment of “approximately 700 Marines” from an infantry battalion that would “seamlessly integrate” with National Guard forces deployed by Trump, without the consent of California's Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom. The move has sparked criticism from local leaders.