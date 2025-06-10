/Trump ‘mobilising an additional 2,000’ National Guard to Los Angeles amid protests against immigration raids

US President Donald Trump is sending an “additional” 2,000 National Guard to protest-hit Los Angeles, the Pentagon said on Monday (Jun 9). This comes after Trump's standoff with local officials objecting to earlier mobilisations of guardsmen and Marines.

“At the order of the President, the Department of Defense is mobilizing an additional 2,000 California National Guard to be called into federal service to support ICE & to enable federal law-enforcement officers to safely conduct their duties,” Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell posted on X.