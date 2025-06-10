Amid the high-voltage drama after breaking up with Elon Musk, US President Donald Trump was asked if he was planning to speak to the Tesla boss anytime soon. The US president said he has not “thought about it” yet. But it’s Musk who should initiate.

During a press conference on Monday (June 9) in the White House, a reporter asked Trump if he was planning to speak to Musk on the phone any time soon.

“Umm... I haven’t really thought about it actually. I would imagine he wants to speak to me. I think so! If I were him, I would want to speak to me,” Trump said.

“Maybe he’s already called. You’d have to ask him. Ask him if he’s already called. But I’d have no problems with it,” the US president added while talking about his previous buddy.

Trump also said that he and Musk had a “good relationship” and he just wishes him “well,” “very well actually.”

Trump’s remarks came after the high-profile feud with Musk, once his ally and aide.

The entire drama started after Musk’s public criticism of Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill” after his resignation from DOGE.

Not only that, apart from a dozen posts on X, Musk even claimed that the US president is related to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Trump to sell his 'beautiful' red Tesla

Meanwhile, the Wall Street Journal, citing officials from the White House, reported that Trump is considering getting rid of his Tesla that he bought as part of a photo-op at the White House to promote Musk’s company. It was after a global anti-Musk protest and calls for a boycott of Tesla.

The report said that Trump could either sell the car or give it away. As per CBS, the car had been parked outside the West Wing for weeks and was there by yesterday evening.

Earlier, Trump had said that he spent “A lot of money” on his “beautiful” Tesla. He had also said that his White House team enjoyed taking turns driving it around the grounds.