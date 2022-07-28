Morning news brief: Russia claims it has seized Ukraine’s power plant, UNSC condemns Myanmar execution, & more

Russia claimed that it had seized control of Ukraine’s second-largest power plant in the eastern Donetsk region during the battle there. In other news, over a period of two years, as the epidemic spread around the world, Wuhan served as the virus’s epicenter. Recently, one district in Wuhan has been placed under lockdown by Chinese authorities after four COVID-19 cases were reported. Health officials in Jiangxia district issued an order for residents to stay at home while mass testing is being conducted. Finally, the UNSC demanded a halt to all acts of violence after four detainees were executed by Myanmar. A democratic nationalist, a former NLP politician, and two other men were accused of killing a woman who they believed to be a military informant.

Russia claims power station captured in Ukraine amid movement in grain exports

Russia has deployed its forces in the southern region even as President Zelensky's government claimed grain export is set to restart soon. Ukraine claimed it had bombed a key bridge in southern Ukraine controlled by Russian forces.

Wuhan puts one district under lockdown after detecting four COVID-19 cases

Wuhan's Jiangxia district had announced three days of control measures while closing cafes, bars and restaurants. Officials also closed places of worship including public transport as lockdown orders were put in force.

UNSC condemns Myanmar’s execution of four detainees and demands an end to all forms of violence

The United Nations Security Council condemned Myanmar’s execution of four political detainees and demanded an end to all forms of violence and full respect for the law and human rights. The statement received unanimous support from 15 council members and underlined that Myanmar had hanged the men after ASEAN and others in the 10-nation bloc requested for the judgments to be overturned.

