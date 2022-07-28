UNSC condemns Myanmar’s execution of four detainees and demands an end to all forms of violence

The United Nations Security Council condemned Myanmar’s execution of four political detainees and demanded an end to all forms of violence and full respect for the law and human rights. The statement received unanimous support from 15 council members and underlined that Myanmar had hanged the men after ASEAN and others in the 10-nation bloc requested for the judgments to be overturned. Additionally, the council members "reiterated their full support for Myanmar's democratic transition and their strong commitment to the sovereignty, political independence, territorial integrity, and unity of Myanmar," AP reported.

A former NLP politician, a democratic nationalist, and two other men were accused of killing a woman they allegedly thought was a military informant. This week, ASEAN condemned the murders and said that it jeopardised its attempts to facilitate communication between the military leadership and detractors. All four were put on trial, found guilty, and given sentences by a military court, with no possibility of appeal. This was the first legal execution in Myanmar in nearly 50 years.

ASEAN has been trying to bring peace to Myanmar. Its five-point plan to restore peace and stability in the country includes an immediate halt to violence, a conversation between all parties, and the appointment of an ASEAN special envoy to travel to Myanmar to speak with all the parties involved.

As per some UN experts, the country has descended into a civil war, as despite reaching a consensus in April 2021, accepted by Myanmar’s military government, little has been done to put it into practise. The UN's special envoy, Noeleen Heyzer, said that the world organisation considers the execution to be a "blatant violation" of a person’s right to life, liberty, and security, AP reported.

(With inputs from agencies)