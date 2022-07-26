ASEAN terms Myanmar junta executions 'highly reprehensible', says 'saddened' by killings

The head of a regional coalition overseeing diplomatic attempts to end the post-coup turmoil called Myanmar's execution of four detainees, including a former member of Aung San Suu Kyi's party, "highly reprehensible." The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), which is presently headed by Cambodia, was "extremely troubled and deeply saddened" by the killings, which were Myanmar's first in decades.

It accused the junta in a statement released on Tuesday of a "gross lack of will" to cooperate with ASEAN's initiatives to promote communication between the military and its opponents. Additionally, it was highlighted in the announcement that the executions had occurred "despite the personal appeal" of Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen to halt the process. The 10-nation group, of which Myanmar is a member, has taken the lead in diplomatic efforts to put an end to the upheaval caused by the putsch last year.

It came to a "Five-Point Consensus" with the junta in April 2021, which asks for an end to violence and "constructive dialogue." However, fighting has persisted, with anti-junta organisations frequently battling with the military, which is accused of setting villages on fire. Critics assert that ASEAN's divisions, which have long been criticised as a toothless talking shop, have made efforts to settle the situation more difficult.

According to Cambodian state media, the foreign minister appointed by the junta in Myanmar has not received an invitation to the bloc's foreign ministers conference the next week. Hun Sen, the leader of Cambodia, is the only foreign head of state to have visited Myanmar since the coup, maintaining its isolation on the global stage. According to a local monitoring organisation, the military's crackdown on opposition has resulted in the deaths of more than 2,100 people since Myanmar's coup.

(with inputs from agencies)

