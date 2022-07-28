Wuhan puts one district under lockdown after detecting four COVID-19 cases

Chinese authorities have put one district in Wuhan under lockdown after four COVID-19 cases were detected.

Wuhan was the epicentre of the virus over two years as the pandemic took hold in the world. Health officials in Jiangxia district ordered people to stay home as mass testing was undertaken in Wuhan after two asymptomatic cases were detected.

Wuhan's Jiangxia district had announced three days of control measures while closing cafes, bars and restaurants. Officials also closed places of worship including public transport as lockdown orders were put in force.

Reports claimed some residents in neighbourhoods identified as high-risk zones have been forbidden from leaving their homes.

China has been following a "zero Covid" strategy while locking down cities even with a few cases, the policy has been criticised as it has affected supply chains and put millions of people under restrictions. Last year, China had put several cities under lockdown as the coronavirus cases surged.

Reports say nearly one million people in Jiangxia district have been put under lockdown as authorities in the past year have struggled to contain COVID-19 flareup in various cities. Earlier this year Shanghai was put under strict lockdown as people struggled to get food even as authorities resorted to mass testing.

The threat of the virus continues in Shanghai as officials in China's financial hub ordered a lockdown of steel warehouses after a residential area was detected with the virus.

Reports said the warehouse workers were asked to stay inside the premises with negative COVID-19 report required for workers to enter or leave the warehouses.

