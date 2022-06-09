Morning news brief: Russia captures key Ukrainian city, WHO's warning on monkeypox and more

Russian forces largely control the key eastern Ukrainian city of Severodonetsk, said the region's governor on Wednesday. Severodonetsk is a key city in Ukraine's eastern Donbas region.

Key city in Donbas is largely under Russian control, says Ukraine

Russia has concentrated its firepower on the Donbas region after being repelled from other regions of Ukraine. Donbas region includes Donetsk and Luhansk and the cities of Severodonetsk and Lysychansk, which are separated by a river, were the last areas still under Ukrainian control.

US military aircraft crashes in California desert, 4 killed, 1 presumed dead

The crash occurred around 12:25 pm on Wednesday, according to a statement by 1st Lt. Duane Kampa, a 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing spokesperson. There were reports of the military aircraft carrying nuclear materials onboard, but a spokesperson for the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, which operated the aircraft, denied such claims.

WHO warns of 'real' risk as monkeypox cases reach 1000 mark

The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Wednesday warned that there was a 'real' risk of monkeypox 'becoming established' in countries where it is non-endemic. The warning from the agency came when more than a thousand cases have now been confirmed in such countries.

Watch | Japan's nuclear regulator gives initial approval to release nuclear wastewater

Watch | Microplastic found in fresh snowfall in Antarctica