US military aircraft crashes in Southern California desert, 4 killed, 1 presumed dead

Five people onboard US military aircraft were killed after it crashed in the Southern California desert, local media reported. It was not immediately known what caused the crash.

The crash occurred around 12:25 pm on Wednesday, according to a statement by 1st Lt. Duane Kampa, a 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing spokesperson.

Naval Air Facility El Centro said in a Facebook post that the aircraft was from the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, an aviation unit headquartered at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, in San Diego, about 115 miles (185 kilometres) west of the crash site in Imperial County. The post said the plane went down near the community of Glamis.

There were reports of the military aircraft carrying nuclear materials onboard, but a spokesperson for the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, which operated the aircraft, denied such claims.

Local firefighters, sheriff’s deputies and other emergency responders are assisting Naval Air Facility El Centro with the crash.

Imperial County Sheriff's Department spokesman Gilbert Rebollar said reports of the crash were received about midday Wednesday, reports AP news agency.

Versions of the aircraft, an MV-22B Osprey, are flown by the Marines, Navy and Air Force to transport troops and equipment. It has a higher top speed and longer range than a helicopter but is able to hover and land in a similar manner.

According to Los Angeles Times newspaper, this is not the first that the aircraft has been involved in such a fatal accident.

In March, four North Carolina-based Marines were killed in another Osprey crash during a NATO exercise in Norway.

The newspaper, citing crash records, claims that MV-22B Osprey has claimed 46 lives since the military began testing the unique aircraft. Since the Pentagon made it operational in 2007, there have been eight Osprey crashes.

(With inputs from agencies)

