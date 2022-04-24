Morning news brief: French presidential elections updates, Putin’s rumoured girlfriend appearance, and more

To get your day started, here are some stories:

French presidential run-off election: What you should know

After a turbulent campaign that saw the French far-right come close to winning power, France will vote in presidential elections on Sunday, with a stark choice between centrist President Emmanuel Macron and far-right opponent Marine Le Pen. Catch all the updates here.

Putin's rumored girlfriend appears in public for first time since Ukraine invasion

Russian President Vladimir Putin's rumoured girlfriend Alina Kabaeva was seen in public for the first time since the Ukrainian invasion at Moscow's VTB Arena, reports claimed.

President Xi's booklist: Tagore, Shakespeare & Russian writers

Chinese President Xi urged people to read more on the occasion of World Book Day as his book recommendations began trending on Chinese social media.

The Chinese president also asked Communist Party leaders to "take the lead in reading" and encouraged children to develop reading habits.

Covid is here to stay and it affects women worse than men, says study

Even after a year of infection and subsequent hospitalisation, not even one in four people can report a full recovery. This indicates that the virus is here to stay and it is on its way to becoming a common condition.

Watch | Israel-Palestine clashes: Israel says two rockets fired from Gaza, UN expresses concern