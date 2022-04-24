Putin's rumored girlfriend appears in public for first time since Ukraine invasion

Disclaimer: A number of claims and counterclaims are being made on the Ukraine-Russia conflict on the ground and online. While WION takes utmost care to accurately report this developing news story, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos. WION cannot independently verify the authenticity of photos and videos shared on social media.

Russian President Vladimir Putin's rumoured girlfriend Alina Kabaeva was seen in public for the first time since the Ukrainian invasion at Moscow's VTB Arena, reports claimed.

Former Olympic gymnast Kabaeva was seen during the rehearsal of a junior rhythmic gymnastics festival to be held in Moscow on Saturday.

The head coach of Russia's junior national rhythmic gymnastics team Ekaterina Sirotina posted Kabaeva picture on Instagram.

Also Read in Pics: Putin's family reportedly hiding in a secret Siberian bunker

"First rehearsal day of the #FestivalofAlinaKabaeva," Sirotina said in the post.

Watch: Putin's daughters hit with EU sanctions

Alina Kabaeva, 38, is said to be the long time girlfriend of the Russian president. Putin, 69, has denied he is linked to the Russian athlete. The Russian president had divorced his wife Lyudmila Aleksandrovna Ocheretnaya in 2013.

Kabaeva has also never confirmed rumours that she is romantically involved with the Russian president. The Russian ex-Olympic athlete was last seen at the same VTB Arena in December months before Putin announced the "special military operation" against Ukraine on February 24.

Also Read in Pics: How can Putin be prosecuted for war crimes in Ukraine?

Putin had married Lyudmila in 1983 and has two children - Maria and Katerina. The Russian president has kept his kids away from the media glare. Maria was reportedly born in 1985 and Katerina was born the following year.

(With inputs from Agencies)