Morning news brief: Protests in Turkey against Israel, Covid updates, and more

Thousands of people protested outside the Israeli embassy in Ankara and its consulate in Istanbul over the Jewish nation's actions against Palestinians on Monday. Meanwhile, the US on Monday gave its approval to the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid vaccine for children in the 12-15 age group.

Click on headlines to read more

In Turkey, protests against Israel over surge in violence

Thousands of people gathered outside the Israeli embassy in Ankara and its consulate in Istanbul to protest at Israeli actions against Palestinians on Monday while President Tayyip Erdogan spoke to Middle East leaders about the rising violence.

Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli fails to win confidence vote in Parliament

Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli failed to win the no-confidence vote in Parliament on Monday.

COVID-19 cases plateauing worldwide, says World Health Organization

The World Health Organization on Monday said that the world is currently witnessing a decline in the number of COVID-19 cases and fatalities. The largest drop was reported in the Americas and Europe, which were the hardest hit regions in the world during the first wave.

US approves Pfizer-BioNTech's Covid vaccine for children aged 12-15

The US Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) on Monday gave its approval to the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine for children in the age group of 12-15.

Queen Elizabeth to set out UK government's post-pandemic agenda

Britain's Queen Elizabeth will present Prime Minister Boris Johnson`s post-pandemic agenda on Tuesday in a speech written by the government that will set out the new laws that ministers intend to pass in the coming year.



Watch | 'Civil war is brewing in France': Soldiers warns President Emmanuel Macron



