Morning news brief: Protests erupt in Greece after train collision, Nikki Haley targets Trump and more

Clashes erupted across Greece as thousands of demonstrators demanded justice for 57 people killed in the country's worst train accident of all time.

US presidential hopeful Nikki Haley is leaving no stone unturned to secure a presidential nomination. Without naming Donald Trump directly, Haley took enough digs on the ex-president at the annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC).

United States President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz pledged to support Ukraine as long as it takes and punish Russia over its invasion of Kyiv, during their talks held at the White House on Friday.