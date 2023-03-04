'Will support Kyiv as long as it takes': US President Joe Biden & German Chancellor Scholz vow Ukraine support

United States President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz pledged to support Ukraine as long as it takes and punish Russia over its invasion of Kyiv, during their talks held at the White House on Friday. In a briefing, President Biden said that he last met Scholz when, "Russia was amassing its troops," on the border, adding the West has vowed to respond and "together we made good on that promise."

This comes hours after a warning from Russia to western countries over providing tanks and other military weapons to Ukraine, indicating towards Germany. Dmitry Peskov, a spokesperson for Kremlin said it is obvious that this will prolong the conflict and have "sad consequences for Ukrainians."

News agency AFP reported, in Scholz's first trip to the US since Feb 2022, the two leaders highlighted their approach to support Kyiv.

In reply to Russia's warning, Scholz said that it is important to send a message to Ukraine that "we will continue to support Kyiv as long it takes."

The chancellor's visit came after a period of rocky ties, mainly over the delivery of military tanks long sought by officials in Kyiv, which they agreed on at the end of January.

The diplomatic relationship between the United States and Germany is extremely sensitive.

This is because, Biden's successor, Trump put pressure on Berlin to drop the controversial Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia to Germany. Though, Berlin had taken this move after Russia invaded Kyiv.

The two leaders also discussed issues related to China.

Former US diplomat Jeffery Rathke said that the meeting sends a clear and persuasive signal to China over its relationship with Moscow, with both sides warning against sending military arms to Russia.

(with inputs from agencies)