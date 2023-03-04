Vanuatu: State of emergency continues as Cyclone Kevin brings destructive winds, heavy rain

The Pacific nation of Vanuatu which witnessed back-to-back cyclones and earthquakes had been placed under a state of emergency, on Friday (March 3). As the nation was reeling from the aftermath of Cyclone Judy, it was hit by Category 4 Cyclone Kevin which also brought strong winds and torrential rain. Vanuatu is currently battling its second major cyclone in a week.

This also comes as the country also witnessed two earthquakes early Friday, while there were no immediate reports of casualties the situation on outlying islands remained unclear. Vanuatu is spread across 13 principal islands in the south-western Pacific, which had already been battered by Cyclone Judy that hit the capital city of Port Vila on Wednesday, prompting evacuations for hundreds of people across the nation.

According to reports, Cyclone Judy had torn off roofs, flooded roads, and even uprooted countless trees. Additionally, several parts of the capital city have been without power for two days now. Cyclone Kevin passed over Port Vila late Friday and moved to the country’s southern island province of Tafea early Saturday. The wind speed was recorded at 230 km per hour, as per the meteorology department.

ALSO READ | Vanuatu declares state of emergency after series of earthquakes, multiple cyclones

The Tafea province which is home to nearly 30,000 people was placed under a red alert, said the National Disaster Management Office, as per Reuters. However, the winds are expected to slow down over the span of six to 12 hours as Cyclone Kevin will move southeast, it added. United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) Pacific will also be shipping emergency supplies to Vanuatu from Fiji.

“It's crazy, Vanuatu is used to natural disasters, but I think this is the first time it has had two cyclones back to back,” said UNICEF’s Eric Durpaire to AFP. He added, “Medical centres, hospitals and schools will have been affected. Some children may not be able to go to school for weeks, maybe months.” According to the UN agency, at least 50,000 children may be affected by the cyclone.

On Friday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported the first 6.5 magnitude earthquake, off the island of Espiritu Santo in the north at a depth of 10 kilometres. Subsequently, an aftershock with a magnitude of 5.4 struck the island. Prime Minister of Vanuatu, Ishmael Kalsakau announced a state of emergency on Friday. “After the aerial assessment reports and evaluations on the ground, we will be able to declare the disaster areas in the places that have been severely damaged”, said the PM.

(With inputs from agencies)





WATCH WION LIVE HERE