'If you're tired of...': Nikki Haley targets rival Donald Trump as race for prez nomination heats up

US presidential hopeful Nikki Haley is leaving no stone unturned to secure a presidential nomination. She has now focused attention on her party rival Donald Trump, under whose watch the GOP has suffered recent losses.

"If you're tired of losing, put your trust in a new generation," said Haley, without naming Trump at the annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC).

In an implicit acknowledgement that Trump had lost the 2020 elections, Haley added, “We’ve lost the popular vote in seven of the last eight presidential elections. Our cause is right. But we have failed to win the confidence of a majority of Americans. That ends now.”

The 51-year-old former South Carolina governor also doubled down on her call that every politician above 75 is mandated to take a mental competency test. Though the attack was on US President Joe Biden who is 80, the requirement would also apply to 76-year-old Trump.

Haley launched her presidential campaign for the White House earlier this year. She is one of the first leaders from the Republican party to have announced to take on Donald Trump in the race to secure the party nomination.

She has already set the agenda to woo the conservative leaders by pledging to stop foreign aid to countries that 'hate' America.

"I will cut every cent in foreign aid for countries that hate us. A strong America doesn't pay off the bad guys. A proud America doesn't waste our people's hard-earned money. And the only leaders who deserve our trust are those who stand up to our enemies and stand beside our friends," Haley said.

The GOP candidate said the Biden administration had splurged as much as $46 billion in foreign aid last year.

She has also been incessantly popularising the theory that COVID-19 came from a Chinese lab.

"COVID-19 likely came from a Chinese lab. Cut US aid. Not a cent to Communist China," the Indian-American politician tweeted.

Haley's tweet came in the backdrop of the release of classified documents by the US Energy Department claiming that the COVID-19 virus emerged from a lab leak.

(With inputs from agencies)