Morning news brief: Protesters demand President Bolsonaro's impeachment

Protests erupted in Brazil against President Bolsonaro's government as demonstrators demanded his impeachment. The protesters were angry over Bolsonaro'shandling of the coronavirus crisis. Large crowds gathered in Brasilia, Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro with several shouting "Bolsonaro out!" Some protesters accused Bolsanaro of destroying the economy which has been hit by inflation and high fuel prices.

In the US, nearly 10,000 people rallied in a square near the White House against ‘inhumane’ and ‘discriminatory’ anti-abortion rules. Many people also brought out creative jackets on which they stitched names and pictures of several other women activists and politicians who have supported the right to abort in the past.



Protests against President Bolsonaro spread across Brazil

Hundreds of people marched through the central Rio de Janeiro neighbourhood of Candelaria shouting "Bolsonaro out!" which was also emblazoned on several large banners.

'Mind your uterus': US takes to streets to raise voices against anti-abortion laws

Saturday saw one of the biggest protests across the country as tens of thousands of people raised their voices against anti-abortion laws.

After release from China, Canadian Michael Spavor overjoyed on being reunited with family

After getting released from a Chinese jail, Canadian citizen Michael Spavor is happy after being reunited with his family.

Watch: TTP group want to talk, says Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan